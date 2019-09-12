Home

Ann Mooney Notice
MOONEY Ann Passed away on 20th August
aged 77 years.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 17th September at 2pm at Lilbourne Village Hall, Station Road, Lilbourne, followed by Burial at Greenhaven Woodland Burial Ground, Yelvertoft Road Lilbourne.
Ann will be sadly missed by
Husband Peter, children Peter
and Lucy, Grandchildren McKinley
and Rebekah.
Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Ann may be made to Macmillan Nurses at the service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby,
CV22 7AL.Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019
