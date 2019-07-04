|
|
|
Cross Andrew Michael James
'Andy' Passed away peacefully on 24th June 2019, aged 54 years.
Dearly Loved Husband, Dad and Son.
Andy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts
A Service to celebrate his life will be held at Wolston Baptist Church, Thursday 18th July at 12 Noon, followed by an interment at Dyer's Lane Cemetery, Wolston.
Family flowers only.
Casual dress, as you
would to meet Andy.
Donations if desired to Children Cancer & Leukaemia Group (CCLG) & The Royal British Legion may be given on the day or c/o Revel Funeral Service, Bretford House, Bretford, CV23 0JZ. 02476 544953
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 4, 2019