Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Service
25 Main Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7NQ
01788 814157
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:30
St Marie's Roman Catholic Church, Rugby
Andrée Flint Notice
FLINT Andrée
(Dedée) Sadly passed away at home on Wednesday 13th February
after a long illness.

Devoted widow of John,
Beloved Mother of Jon-Christophe and Melanie, much loved grandmother to Matthew, Evie, Hannah and Jack.

A Mass of Thanksgiving will be given at St Marie's Roman Catholic Church, Rugby at 1:30 on Friday 8th March following a private cremation.

Family flowers only please but donations if wished for Myeloma UK and Myton Hospice.

All enquiries to
Wilf Smith & Son
Funeral Directors,
25 Main Street, Bilton,
Rugby, CV22 7NQ.
Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
