|
|
|
FLINT Andrée
(Dedée) Sadly passed away at home on Wednesday 13th February
after a long illness.
Devoted widow of John,
Beloved Mother of Jon-Christophe and Melanie, much loved grandmother to Matthew, Evie, Hannah and Jack.
A Mass of Thanksgiving will be given at St Marie's Roman Catholic Church, Rugby at 1:30 on Friday 8th March following a private cremation.
Family flowers only please but donations if wished for Myeloma UK and Myton Hospice.
All enquiries to
Wilf Smith & Son
Funeral Directors,
25 Main Street, Bilton,
Rugby, CV22 7NQ.
Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More