Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
15:30
Drayton Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Hindhaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Hindhaugh


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Alan Hindhaugh Notice
HINDHAUGH ALAN 1931- 2019

After a long battle with Dementia, Alan passed away at Drovers House
on June 27th 2019.

Loving Brother to Sylvia, Muriel, Joyce (Deceased) and Brother in-law to Colin, Uncle and Friend.

The funeral service will be held in the Drayton Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium, 3.30pm on
Thursday 18th July 2019.

Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory of Alan, if desired, may be made to Dementia UK.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices