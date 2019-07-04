|
HINDHAUGH ALAN 1931- 2019
After a long battle with Dementia, Alan passed away at Drovers House
on June 27th 2019.
Loving Brother to Sylvia, Muriel, Joyce (Deceased) and Brother in-law to Colin, Uncle and Friend.
The funeral service will be held in the Drayton Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium, 3.30pm on
Thursday 18th July 2019.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory of Alan, if desired, may be made to Dementia UK.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 4, 2019