Home

POWERED BY

Services
Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
16 Chapel Street
Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3DL
0800 050 9647
Resources
More Obituaries for William White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William White

Notice Condolences

William White Notice
WHITE William "Bill" Of Newton passed away on 12th March 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean, father of the late Sharon, grandfather of Ben and dear brother of
Margaret, Lily and Charlie.
Service and cremation to be held on Monday, 1st April 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at
Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be given for Cancer Research UK.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel: 01773 749028
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
Download Now