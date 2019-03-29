|
WHITE William "Bill" Of Newton passed away on 12th March 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean, father of the late Sharon, grandfather of Ben and dear brother of
Margaret, Lily and Charlie.
Service and cremation to be held on Monday, 1st April 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at
Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be given for Cancer Research UK.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel: 01773 749028
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 29, 2019
