Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00
Swanwick Crematorium
William Sulley Notice
Sulley William
(Bill) Passed away on the 23rd July 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved Husband of Jenny,
dear Dad of John and Jill and a dear
Grandad of Greg, Danielle and Cesca.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him, forever the gentleman and in our hearts.
Service to be held at Swanwick Crematorium on
Wednesday 14th August at 11 o'clock.
Donations only please to the
Woodland Ward at Kings Mill Hospital. All enquiries to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 133 Nottingham Road, Selston, Nottinghamshire. NG16 6BT. Tel: 01773 306909.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 9, 2019
