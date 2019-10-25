Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1 Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713484
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
14:00
Swanick Crematorium
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
15:00
Heanor Minors Welfare
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rudling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Rudling

Notice Condolences

William Rudling Notice
RUDLING William Ken Of Heanor.
Passed away peacefully on
14th October at The Royal Derby Hospital aged 85.
Beloved husband of Joan,
much loved father of daughters Dawn and Joanne, sisters Anne and Betty .
So dearly loved, so sadly missed.
The funeral will be held at the
Swanick Crematorium,
Thursday 24th October at 2pm
followed by a get together at the Heanor Minors Welfare at 3pm.
Floral tributes optional, donations in memory of Ken to Air Ambulance or Prostate Cancer. All enquiries to
Gillotts Funerals Tel :01773 713921
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.