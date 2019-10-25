|
|
|
RUDLING William Ken Of Heanor.
Passed away peacefully on
14th October at The Royal Derby Hospital aged 85.
Beloved husband of Joan,
much loved father of daughters Dawn and Joanne, sisters Anne and Betty .
So dearly loved, so sadly missed.
The funeral will be held at the
Swanick Crematorium,
Thursday 24th October at 2pm
followed by a get together at the Heanor Minors Welfare at 3pm.
Floral tributes optional, donations in memory of Ken to Air Ambulance or Prostate Cancer. All enquiries to
Gillotts Funerals Tel :01773 713921
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 25, 2019