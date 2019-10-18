|
NELSON William 'Bill' Of Heanor
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at home on Tuesday 8th October 2019
aged 82 years.
Leaves behind loving Wife Ruth. Children Steven, Vicki and Ian. Grandchildren Jon, Sarah, Sally, Daniel, Faye, Chariss, Gregory, Ellie, Holli
and Susanah. Great Grandchildren Isobel, Ivy, Imogen and Ella. Father in Law to Drew, Joanne and Nicky.
The funeral service will be held at Swanwick Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu for Macmillan Cancer Support
and Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire. DE75 7AY Telephone: 01773 713089
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 18, 2019