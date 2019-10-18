|
|
|
BURNS William Of Upper Hartshay.
Passed away peacefully
at home with his family by his side,
on Tuesday 8th October 2019, aged 95.
Loving husband of the late Elsie,
much loved father to Celia, Jill and Jane, father-in-law to John, Peter and the late Trevor. Devoted grandpa,
great grandpa and brother.
The funeral service will be held at
St Luke's Church, Heage, on
Monday 28th October 2019 at 12 noon followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of William
will be for The Ear Foundation
and may be left at the service.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 5 Nottingham Road, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3DJ
Telephone 01773 570136 [email protected]
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 18, 2019