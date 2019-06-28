|
|
|
DALTON Victor Of Ashford in the Water,
latterly of Heanor.
Passed away at Ashfields Nursing Home on 17th June 2019,
aged 83 years.
Funeral service will take place at Kingdom Hall, Church Street, Ilkeston on Friday 12th July at 12 noon
followed by committal at
Bramcote Crematorium.
Floral tributes or, if preferred, donations in memory of Victor for Ashfields Resident's Amenities Fund, which may be given by retiring collection after the service (cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD.
Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 28, 2019