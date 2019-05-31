|
WATERALL Vera Mary Of Heanor (formerly of Loscoe)
Passed away on 15th May 2019,
aged 87 years.
Loving wife of the late Roy Waterall.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Markeaton Crematorium
on Friday 7th June at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Vera for DLRAA may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the
funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 31, 2019
