HOWARTH Vera It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Vera, formerly of

Barnes Croft, Heanor, who died at Kidsley Grange on 20th August 2019. Vera was a seasoned traveller and a lifelong member of the WI, being active at County level and in various WI's until a few years ago.

Whilst we "lost" Vera to Alzheimer's some three years ago, she remains strong in the hearts and minds of her family and her many friends, and we are thankful that she is now at peace

and reunited with her beloved Les.



There will be a Service of Remembrance and Celebration of her life at St John the Baptist Church in Smalley on Friday 6th September 2019 at 12.45pm followed by a committal at Markeaton Crematorium, and a gathering at Morley Hayes from around 2.30pm.

Regardless of when you last saw Vera, please do come and join us for all or part of Vera's last journey.



Floral tributes are optional, donations in memory of Vera to be divided between Guide Dogs

and the Air Ambulance

and may be given by retiring collection after the service (cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD.

Tel: 01773 713921.

Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 30, 2019