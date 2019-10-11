|
TATLER Una Of Loscoe.
Passed away peacefully at home on
24th September 2019, aged 98 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Tom.
Much loved mum to Jane
and son in law Gavin.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Greasley on
Tuesday 15th October at 10.30am, followed by burial in the churchyard.
Floral tributes are optional,
donations in memory of Una for
Sight Support Derby, may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at
www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 11, 2019