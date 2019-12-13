|
Kaye Tonya
(nee Dixon) Of Somercotes, passed away suddenly on Monday, 2nd December 2019
at her home aged 46 years.
Dear wife to John and loving sister to Colin and Andy. She was a
well-respected school teacher and a great friend and colleague to many.
Funeral service to take place at
Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick
on Monday, 23rd December 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu will be given to a charity yet to be decided by the family.
Any enquiries to Trafford Lowe Funeral Services, 166 Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Alfreton, Derbyshire. DE55 4HU. Tel. No. 01773 602 593
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Dec. 13, 2019