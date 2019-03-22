|
|
|
WILLIAMSON Terry Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 7th March 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of the late Christine, brother to John, uncle to Lynn and Ann, great uncle and great-great uncle.
A companion to Jenny the dog,
friend to Jes, Mo and Jo and
a good friend to many.
A funeral service for Terry will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on
Monday 1st April at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be given
at the service to benefit RSPCA and Derbyshire, Leicestershire
and Rutland Air Ambulance.
All enquiries: Co-operative
Funeralcare, 5 Nottingham Road,
Ripley, Telephone: 01773 570136
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More