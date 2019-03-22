Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Williamson

Notice Condolences

Terry Williamson Notice
WILLIAMSON Terry Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 7th March 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of the late Christine, brother to John, uncle to Lynn and Ann, great uncle and great-great uncle.
A companion to Jenny the dog,
friend to Jes, Mo and Jo and
a good friend to many.
A funeral service for Terry will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on
Monday 1st April at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be given
at the service to benefit RSPCA and Derbyshire, Leicestershire
and Rutland Air Ambulance.
All enquiries: Co-operative
Funeralcare, 5 Nottingham Road,
Ripley, Telephone: 01773 570136
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.