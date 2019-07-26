|
BRENTNALL Terry It is with great sadness that the family of Terry Brentnall announce his passing away on Sunday July 14th,
aged 83 years.
Loving husband of the late Doreen, much loved dad, grandad and brother who will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Service to take place on
Friday July 26th at 1.15pm
at All Saints Church, Ripley
followed by burial in Ripley Cemetery. Flowers or donations to Dementia UK. All enquiries to
The Archway Funeral Service,
16 Chapel St, Ripley DE5 3DL,
tel: 01773 749028.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 26, 2019