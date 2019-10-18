|
BOWLER Terry of Codnor
(formerly of Kirk Langley), who served in the Sherwood Foresters.
Passed away peacefully on
4th October 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved Husband of Joan.
Much loved by all his family.
Funeral service to take place at Kingsdown Crematorium Chapel, Swindon on Monday 4th November at 12:45p.m. followed by a burial in Kingsdown Cemetery. Floral Tributes and all other funeral enquiries please contact Gillotts Funeral
Directors, 133 Nottingham Road, Selston, Nottinghamshire. NG16 6BT. Tel: 01773 306909.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 18, 2019