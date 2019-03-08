|
|
|
ALDRIDGE Syd Of Codnor.
Passed away peacefully at his home on 26th February 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Betty.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium,
Swanwick on Tuesday 12th March
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Syd for DLRAA may be given
by retiring collection after the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 8, 2019
