Dawes Sybil Of Heanor
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at The Royal Derby Hospital on the 16th May, aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late Fred, mother to Sandra and Peter, mother in law to Dorothy, grandma to Anisa, Andrew, Gareth and his wife Jeanette, great grandma to Olivia, Gracie, Travis, Ella, Chloe and Owen.
Will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours.
The funeral service will be held at Markeaton Crematorium, Main Chapel on Friday 7th June at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for Ward 315 and
The Breast Cancer Clinic, Derby.
The family have requested that everyone who attends the service is to wear something Green.
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor, DE75 7AY.
Telephone: 01773 713089
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 31, 2019
