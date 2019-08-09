|
|
|
Press Susan
"Sue" Of Ripley, passed away peacefully on 30th July 2019, aged 67 years. Beloved wife of Steve,
much loved mum of Michael, Richard, Nigel and Lisa, mother in law and
a dear grandma of Isabella, Madison, Sienna, Elodie, Zachary and Alfie.
Service to be held on
Tuesday, 20th August 2019 at
2:00 p.m. at All Saints Church, Ripley, followed by burial in Ripley Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu may be given to a charity
yet to be decided.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley.
Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 9, 2019