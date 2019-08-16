Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tony Fagan Independent Funeral Director
10 Belmont Street
Swadlincote, Derbyshire DE118JU
(01283) 224945
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:30
Emmanuel Church
Swadlincote
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Harris

Notice Condolences

Susan Harris Notice
HARRIS Susan Jane formerly Price (AKA Treacle) Loving wife of nearly
50 years to Peter.
Mum to Michael, Jane and Elizabeth.
Mama Nutter to Archie, Ella, Lottie, Preston and Ivy.
Little Sister to Betty,
And Auntie Sue to many.
Sadly passed away in hospital on
31st July 2019 aged 70 years.
Funeral will take place on the 20th August 12:30 at Emmanuel Church Swadlincote. Family flowers only, donations will be taken for
Ward 5 Burton Hospital.
The family wish to thank all the staff on Ward 5 for their love, care and support over the last 3 months.
Further enquiries to
Tony Fagan & Sons, Swadlincote.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.