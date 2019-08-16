|
|
|
HARRIS Susan Jane formerly Price (AKA Treacle) Loving wife of nearly
50 years to Peter.
Mum to Michael, Jane and Elizabeth.
Mama Nutter to Archie, Ella, Lottie, Preston and Ivy.
Little Sister to Betty,
And Auntie Sue to many.
Sadly passed away in hospital on
31st July 2019 aged 70 years.
Funeral will take place on the 20th August 12:30 at Emmanuel Church Swadlincote. Family flowers only, donations will be taken for
Ward 5 Burton Hospital.
The family wish to thank all the staff on Ward 5 for their love, care and support over the last 3 months.
Further enquiries to
Tony Fagan & Sons, Swadlincote.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 16, 2019