|
|
|
DAKIN Sid Formerly of Fritchley,
passed away peacefully at Holmlea Care Home on
July 15th 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean,
much loved dad of
Richard, Maureen, Paul and Alan.
Father in law of Martin and Gaynor, dearly loved grandad of Jordan, Tasha, Archie, Thomas, Carly and Zoey,
great grandad of Frankie and Jesse and a very good friend of many.
Funeral service at
Amber Valley Memorial Park on
Tuesday August 6th at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired made payable to
Diabetes UK can be sent to Joseph Allen & Sons 17 Field Lane Belper
Tel: 01773 827049
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 26, 2019