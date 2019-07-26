Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00
Amber Valley Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Sid Dakin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sid Dakin

Notice Condolences

Sid Dakin Notice
DAKIN Sid Formerly of Fritchley,
passed away peacefully at Holmlea Care Home on
July 15th 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean,
much loved dad of
Richard, Maureen, Paul and Alan.
Father in law of Martin and Gaynor, dearly loved grandad of Jordan, Tasha, Archie, Thomas, Carly and Zoey,
great grandad of Frankie and Jesse and a very good friend of many.
Funeral service at
Amber Valley Memorial Park on
Tuesday August 6th at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired made payable to
Diabetes UK can be sent to Joseph Allen & Sons 17 Field Lane Belper
Tel: 01773 827049
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.