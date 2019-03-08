|
|
|
Wilson Roy Rev. Roy Wilson
of Swanwick,
formerly of Ripley,
passed away on 21st February 2019
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey,
dearly loved dad, father in law,
grandad, great grandad,
uncle, brother in law and
a dear friend to many.
Service to be held on Friday,
15th March 2019 at 1:00pm
at All Saints Church, Ripley,
followed by a private cremation.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be given for
All Saints Church,
St. Andrew's Church and
Save the Children.
Further enquiries to:
Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel: 01773 749028
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 8, 2019
