Tomlinson Rosa Florence Passed away on
30th May 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife to the late Ronald and loving mother to Debra and Paul.
Rosa will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
The funeral will take place at
Bramcote Crematorium
(Reflection Chapel) on
Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 12.45pm.
All flowers are welcome and
donations are in lieu to benefit
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to:
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire. DE75 7AY. Tel: 01773 713089.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 21, 2019
