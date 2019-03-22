|
Maxted Ron Passed away at
King's Mill Hospital on
25th February 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loved father of Melvin, Tony, Denise, Susan and the late Neil.
Loved brother of Gordon, Dorothy and the late Dennis, loved grandad and great grandad.
Service and cremation to be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick, on Wednesday 27th March at 12:00 p.m. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be given for the Air Ambulance (DLRAA).
No black to be worn by Ron's request. Further enquiries to
Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley
Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 22, 2019
