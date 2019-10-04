|
BARKS Roger
of Heanor Passed away in hospital on
21st September 2019, aged 76 years.
Dear husband of June and
father to Simon and Amy,
father in law to Vince and
loving Opa to Ralf & Ivy.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium,
Swanwick on Monday 7th October
at 10.00am. Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Roger
for Autism Plus may be given by
retiring collection after the service
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor,
Derbyshire, DE75 7QD.
Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to
the funeral announcements page
at www.gillotts.co.uk
