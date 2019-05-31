|
PARKINS Robert Of Heanor.
Passed away on
18th May, 2019, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved dad of Wendy and Vanessa. Much loved grandad
of Laura and Alex.
Funeral service will take place at
St Lawrence Church, Heanor on Monday 3rd June 2019 at 12 noon, followed by interment
in Heanor Cemetery.
Floral tributes and further
enquiries to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to
the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 31, 2019
