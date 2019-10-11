Home

Townend Dr Richard Hugh Malcolm Of Alfreton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, 28th September 2019 at the Royal Derby Hospital, aged 90 years.

Beloved husband to the late Mary
and a dear father to Anne, Helen and Jane. A much loved grandfather to Georgina, Emily, Harry, Annabelle
and Toby and brother to Patricia.

Memorial service to take place at
All Saints' Church, South Wingfield,
on Monday, 21st October 2019,
at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please but donations in lieu will be given to the Royal Medical Benevolent Fund
and British Heart Foundation.

Any enquiries to
Trafford Lowe Funeral Services,
166 Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Alfreton, Derbyshire, DE55 4HU.
Tel. No. 01773 602 593
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 11, 2019
