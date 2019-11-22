|
|
|
BEVAN Richard
of Derby
(formerly of Heanor) Passed away peacefully after a long illness with his mum and dad by his side on 11th November 2019, aged 50 years.
A much loved son of Colin and Sheila.
Dearly loved brother of
the late Vanessa.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick on Thursday
5th December at 12 noon.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations in memory of Richard for Nightingale Macmillan Unit,
Royal Derby Hospital may be given
by retiring collection after the service
(cheques payable to Derby and
Burton Hospitals Charity) or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire,
DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral
announcements page at
www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 22, 2019