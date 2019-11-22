Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1 Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713484
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bevan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Bevan

Notice Condolences

Richard Bevan Notice
BEVAN Richard
of Derby
(formerly of Heanor) Passed away peacefully after a long illness with his mum and dad by his side on 11th November 2019, aged 50 years.
A much loved son of Colin and Sheila.
Dearly loved brother of
the late Vanessa.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick on Thursday
5th December at 12 noon.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations in memory of Richard for Nightingale Macmillan Unit,
Royal Derby Hospital may be given
by retiring collection after the service
(cheques payable to Derby and
Burton Hospitals Charity) or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire,
DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral
announcements page at
www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -