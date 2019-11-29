Home

SMITH Raymond Grenville Aged 88 years, of Leabrooks, passed away
on 8th November 2019 at
Kilburn Care Home.

A much loved father to Chris
and step-father to Stuart,
David and Michael.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

Funeral Service at
Swanwick Baptist Church, Derby Road, Swanwick on Tuesday 3rd December at 1.15pm prior to interment in Leabrooks Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory gratefully accepted for Diabetes UK.
All enquiries to
W Flint Funeral Service,
South Normanton.
01773 581138.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 29, 2019
