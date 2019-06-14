|
|
|
Smith Ralph
'Tango' Of Ironville.
Passed away peacefully
with his family by his side at
The Butterley Ward in Ripley Hospital on 1st June 2019, aged 84 years.
Leaves behind loving Wife Nancy,
Sons Martin and Phil, Daughter in law Annette and Mandy, Grandchildren Sam, Chloe, Claire, Leah-Anna, Jamie and Tammy, Great Grandchildren Chloe, Riley, Ollie and Arlo.
The funeral service will be held
at Christ Church, Ironville on
Wednesday 19th June at 3pm
followed by a cremation at 4pm
at Swanwick Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for The Butterley Ward at Ripley Hospital.
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire. DE75 7AY Telephone: 01773 713089
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 14, 2019
Read More