HAMES Ralph Suddenly but peacefully at home aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Iris,
and a very dear Father of
Helen and Elizabeth.
Father-in-law to Tony and Paul,
and a loving Grandad to Jack.
Ralph was a cherished Brother
of Keith and his wife Sheila.
Funeral service to take place at
Amber Valley Crematorium,
Derby Road, Swanwick, on
Thursday 3rd October at 11.00am.
Reception at 12 Noon,
Midland Railway Trust,
Butterley Station, Ripley.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
A collection plate will be available.
He was our perfect Dad and
will be loved and missed forever.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Sept. 27, 2019