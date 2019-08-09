|
|
|
Curtis (née Barlow)
Rachel Mary Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey Lawrence Curtis, passed away peacefully in the
early hours of Sunday 14thJuly 2019.
Much loved mother of John, Richard, and Libby, and deeply cherished grandmother of Emma, Thomas, and George.
A funeral service was held at Crossthwaite Parish Church, Keswick on July 29th. Rachel has now returned to the Lake District to rest peacefully alongside her husband.
In recognition of a life lived in Ripley alongside her friends and family, and her marriage vows made in 1955 at
All Saints Ripley, a memorial service will be held at All Saints Church Ripley on August 19th at 11.00am.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 9, 2019