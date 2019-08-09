Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Ripley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Curtis

Notice Condolences

Rachel Curtis Notice
Curtis (née Barlow)
Rachel Mary Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey Lawrence Curtis, passed away peacefully in the
early hours of Sunday 14thJuly 2019.

Much loved mother of John, Richard, and Libby, and deeply cherished grandmother of Emma, Thomas, and George.

A funeral service was held at Crossthwaite Parish Church, Keswick on July 29th. Rachel has now returned to the Lake District to rest peacefully alongside her husband.

In recognition of a life lived in Ripley alongside her friends and family, and her marriage vows made in 1955 at
All Saints Ripley, a memorial service will be held at All Saints Church Ripley on August 19th at 11.00am.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.