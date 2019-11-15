|
Slater Philip Kenneth
(Slick) Passed away peacefully on
5th November 2019 aged 78 years.
Loving husband of June and dear brother of Tony and Gillian,
he will be missed by all the family.
Funeral Service to be held at
St James' Church, Brinsley at 11.00a.m. on Tuesday 26th November 2019, followed by cremation at
Bramcote Crematorium.
Family flowers only please;
donations in memory of Philip for the Renal Unit at Nottingham City Hospital (cheques payable to 'NUH Charity' please) may be given by retiring collection at the funeral service,
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 15, 2019