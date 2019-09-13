Home

Woodruff Peter George Of Heanor
Passed away suddenly at
home on the 24th August
2019, aged 80 years.
Leaves behind loving Sons Stephen
and Brian and Daughter Tracey.
Daughters in Law Heather and Karen.
Son in Law Eric and 11 grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at
Amber Valley Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th September at 10:00am.
Flowers are welcome or donations
in lieu for The League of Friends.
Further enquiries to be made to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire. DE75 7AY.
Telephone: 01773 713089
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Sept. 13, 2019
