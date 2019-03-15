Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heanor
Holbrook Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7AY
01773 713089
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
14:00
Amber Valley Crematorium
Pauline Hawkes Notice
HAWKES Pauline Carol Of Heanor.
Passed away suddenly
at home on 27th February 2019, aged 76 years.
Pauline will be sadly missed by daughters Tracy and Samantha,
son Karl, and all her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at Amber
Valley Crematorium on Tuesday
19th March 2019 at 2pm.
Flowers are welcome or donations
will be taken in lieu for The Dogs Trust as a retiring collection.
Further enquiries to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbys,
DE75 7AY. Tel: 01773 713089.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 15, 2019
