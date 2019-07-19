Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00
Amber Valley Crematorium
Swanwick
View Map
Paula Pollicott Notice
POLLICOTT (Nee Coope)
Paula Of Kilburn, formerly Ripley, passed
away peacefully at Ripley Hospital
on the 7th July 2019, aged 73 years.
Loving Wife of Norman, devoted
Mum of Jeff and the late Joanne.
A much loved Mama of Charlotte,
Sophie, Jack, Rebecca and Harry,
also a Great Mama of Millie.

The Funeral Service will take place
at Amber Valley Crematorium at
Swanwick on Thursday 1st August
at 11am. Family flowers only, however, donations in lieu will be gratefully received for Ripley Hospital,
Butterley Ward.

Further enquiries to Co-operative
Funeralcare, 5 Nottingham Road,
Ripley. Tel 01773 570136.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 19, 2019
