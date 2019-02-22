Home

HENSHAW Paul Of Heanor.
Passed away suddenly on Market Street, Heanor on Monday 12th February 2019.
Aged 70 years.
The family would like to thank all the kind people that tried to help him.
He leaves behind two children
and four grandchildren.
We will miss you forever Dad.

The funeral service will be
held at Marlpool Chapel on
Friday 1st March at 12 noon
and afterwards interment
at Marlpool Cemetery.

Donations in lieu for Air Ambulance
will be taken as a retiring collection.
Further enquiries: The Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbys, DE75 7AY. Tel: 01773 713089.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 22, 2019
