Nigel Brown

Nigel Brown Notice
BROWN Nigel Thomas Passed away on 25th June 2019,
aged 61 years.
Funeral service will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium, Swanwick on Wednesday 17th July at 11.00am. Interment will take place the
following day in Wales.
Floral tributes or donations in memory of Nigel for The Brain Tumour Charity may be given by retiring collection
after the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors, 1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 12, 2019
