|
|
|
Frearson Neil Passed away peacefully on
Friday 24th May 2019,
aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila, loving dad of Tracey and
doting grandad to Cane.
A funeral service for Neil will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium, Swanwick on
Friday 5th July at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be given at the service to benefit Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.
All enquiries:
A Storer & Sons
Somercotes
Tel: 01773 602942
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 28, 2019