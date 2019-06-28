Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Frearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Frearson

Notice Condolences

Neil Frearson Notice
Frearson Neil Passed away peacefully on
Friday 24th May 2019,
aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila, loving dad of Tracey and
doting grandad to Cane.
A funeral service for Neil will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium, Swanwick on
Friday 5th July at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be given at the service to benefit Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.
All enquiries:
A Storer & Sons
Somercotes
Tel: 01773 602942
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.