Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1 Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713484
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
13:00
Langley United Reformed Church
Notice Condolences

Maurice Smith Notice
Smith Maurice Of Langley Mill, passed away
peacefully on 25th September 2019, aged 82 years. He will be sadly missed by his wife Jean and all the family.

Funeral Service to be held at
Langley United Reformed Church at 1.00 p.m. on Monday 14th October, followed by interment at
Marlpool Cemetery.

Floral tributes or donations in memory of Maurice for the Cardiac Support Group, Nottingham, may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Donations may also be
given by retiring collection
at the funeral service.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 11, 2019
