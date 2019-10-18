Home

Hawkins Mary Ellen Passed away on
6th October 2019 at the
Royal Derby Hospital,
aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Royce,
much loved mother of David and
loved mother in law of Carolyn.
Service and cremation to be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick, on
Thursday, 24th October 2019
at 11:00 a.m.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be given for Cancer Research UK.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel,
Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley.
Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 18, 2019
