The Co-operative Funeralcare Heanor
Holbrook Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7AY
01773 713089
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00
Amber Valley Crematorium
Martin Weaver Notice
WEAVER Martin Sadly passed away at
Royal Derby Hospital
on 23rd February 2019,
aged 39 years.
Beloved son to Jane and Roy
and stepfather Colin, also brother
to Lisa, Shaun and Charmaine
and son Jordan. He will be sadly
missed by all who knew and loved him.
Martin's funeral will be held on
Friday 22nd March at Amber
Valley Crematorium at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to benefit Macmillan.
All enquiries to:
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7AY. Tel: 01773 713089.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 15, 2019
