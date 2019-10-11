|
|
|
GLENN Margaret Of Heanor.
Passed away peacefully in
Ripley Hospital on 18th September, 2019, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved Wife, Mum, Mamma,
Great Mamma, Sister and Aunt.
Funeral service and Cremation will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick on Wednesday 16th October at 11.00am. Floral tributes or donations in memory of Margaret for Parkinson's UK are optional and may be given by retiring collection after the service
(cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account)
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the
funeral announcements page at
www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 11, 2019