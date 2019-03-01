Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1 Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713484
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:15
Bramcote Crematorium (Reflection Chapel)
Maggie Flint Notice
FLINT Maggie
(previously Stacey) Of Codnor and Langley Mill.
Passed away on 25th January 2019, aged 69 years. Well known
barmaid of the Durham Ox.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation will
take place at Bramcote Crematorium
(Reflection Chapel) on
Wednesday 13th March at 11.15am.
Floral tributes or further enquiries to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD.
Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively, please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 1, 2019
