|
|
|
Lathwell Lucy May Formerly of Somercotes,
passed away peacefully on
Friday, 1st November 2019
at Pinxton Manor Care Home,
aged 99 years.
A loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. A friend to many. Lucy was the last remaining member of the
Somercotes Hallsworth family.
Funeral service to take place at
Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick on Tuesday, 19th November 2019
at 1.00 pm. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu will be given to King's Mill Hospital Scanner Appeal.
Any enquiries to
Trafford Lowe Funeral Services,
166 Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Alfreton, Derbyshire, DE55 4HU.
Tel. No. 01773 602 593
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 8, 2019