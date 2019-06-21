|
|
|
Sadler Letitia "Letty"
née Litchfield Passed away at
her home in Ripley on
1st June 2019, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
much loved mum of Irene and Yvonne, dear grandma of Ian and Daniel.
Service and cremation to be held on Friday, 21st June 2019 at 10:00am at Amber Valley Memorial Park, Swanwick. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given for the British Heart Foundation.
Further enquiries to: Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel: 01773 749028
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 21, 2019
Read More