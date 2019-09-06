|
|
|
Fleet Kathleen (née Marshall) of Ripley.
Passed away peacefully in
Ada Belfield Residential Home
on 22nd August 2019 aged 97.
Will be sadly missed by
daughters Christine, Linda and Julie, sons-in-law, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
A funeral Service will be held at
All Saints Church, Ripley on
11th September at 12.00 noon
followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only, donations to the family please for Dementia UK and Cancer Research
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Sept. 6, 2019