|
|
|
WOOD Joyce Catherine
(formerly Hopkins) of Smalley.
Passed away peacefully at Smalley Hall Care Home on 2nd September 2019, aged 100 years.
Much loved and treasured by
her family and many friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St John the Baptist Church, Smalley
on Thursday 19th September at 1.00pm followed by service of committal at Amber Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joyce to be divided equally between St John the Baptist Church, Smalley and Marie Curie and may be given by retiring collection after the service (cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the
funeral announcements page at
www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Sept. 13, 2019