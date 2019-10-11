|
PYE Joyce Of Langley Mill
Passed away peacefully at The Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham on 26th September 2019
Aged 74 years
Leaves behind loving Husband Vic, Daughter Dawn, Grandchildren Jack and Ebony.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Andrew's Church, Langley Mill on Monday 14th October at 1:30pm
Followed by interment at Marpool Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations in lieu for Cancer Research
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7AY. Telephone: 01773 713089
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 11, 2019